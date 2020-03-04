Numerous members of the Rainy River Community College men's and women's basketball teams were given postseason honors by the Minnesota College Athletic Conference earlier this week.
For the men's team, the following were named to the MCAC Northern Division Team:
- Trey Winkler
- Faizon Francis
Winkler was also the lone Voyageur selected to the MCAC All-State Team.
For the women, the following were named to the MCAC Northern Division Teams:
- Alyssa Herrera (first team)
- Arcadya Conway (second team)
- Kolby Underwood (honorable mention)
Herrera and Conway were also named to the MCAC All-State First Team and Second Team respectively.
Women's head coach Dieter Humbert was also named the MCAC Northern Division Co-Coach of the Year, holding the honor with Northland head coach Shannon Nelson.