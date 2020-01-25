The Rainy River Community College basketball teams had mixed results against the Northland Pioneers Wednesday evening.
The women won their game 64-41, but the men fell in their game by a score of 85-57.
Women's game
Top scorers were:
- Arcadya Conway - 17 points
- Alyssa Herrera - 15 points
- Adesenna Anderson - 12 points
- Kolby Underwood - 11 points
Both teams came out of the gate with good defense, staying neck-and-neck with each other on the scoreboard.
However, the Voyageurs had trouble getting rebounds on defense, with the Pioneers getting rebounds from their own free throws on two occasions in the first quarter.
The Voyageurs started to find their shooting rhythm in the second quarter, allowing them to close the gap and trade leads with the Pioneers, with the home team having a three-point lead heading into halftime.
In the second half, the Voyageur defense started getting to the Pioneers, causing them to make mistakes which the home team used to extend their lead and seal the win.
Head coach Dieter Humbert said his teams' defense was the key to Wednesday's win.
"They came in averaging close to 80 points and we held them to 41," he said. "It showed our tremendous will and effort."
With the win, the Voyageurs solely hold the top spot in the MCAC Northern Division, but Humbert said his team knows the season is far from over.
"We still have three strong teams in our division that we have to play on the road, but we're taking it one game at a time," he said.
Men's game
Top scorers were:
- Trey Winkler - 13 points
- Shaquoy Ferrol - 12 points
Wednesday's game started with both teams keeping things close on the scoreboard, with leads never stretching beyond two possessions.
However, the Pioneers started getting second-chance points off of rebounds, putting them at an advantage.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Voyageurs had trouble landing their shots, but their defense held up enough so that the home team went into halftime only down by six points.
These same struggles followed the Voyageurs into the second half and the Pioneers capitalized by extending their lead, putting the Voyageurs into a hole they could not dig out of and sealing their second-straight loss.
Up next
Both Voyageur teams will be in action today starting at 1 p.m. when they travel to take on the Mesabi Range Norse.