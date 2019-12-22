The Rainy River Community College men's and women's basketball teams picked up a pair of home wins Saturday afternoon, besting their respective opponents from Vermilion Community College.
First, the women beat the Ironwomen 93-51, and then the men beat the Ironmen 98-90.
12/20 vs. Hibbing
The Voyageurs also picked up a pair of home wins against the Hibbing Cardinals Friday evening, with the women winning 81-75 in overtime and the men winning 93-85.
Women's game
Top scorers were:
- Arcadya Conway - 23 points
- Adesenna Anderson - 14 points
- Ariel Jenkins - 14 points
The Voyageurs opened their game with a fast-paced offense, which quickly tired out the Ironwomen.
Head coach Dieter Humbert said speed has always been a large part of his team's offense.
"We like a fast tempo," he said. "We always like to say we get a third of our points off defense, a third off transition and a third off our half-court game."
However, the Voyageur offense stagnated in the closing minutes of the first half, allowing the Ironwomen to close the gap before halftime.
The Voyageur offense found new life in the second half, landing shot after shot behind the three-point line.
The Voyageurs used these shots to extend their lead past 20 points and beyond, leaving the Ironwomen no room to catch up.
Humbert said he's happy getting a couple of wins at home.
"At home is where you've always got to be at your best," he said. "These were big divisional games."
Men's game
Top scorers were:
- Shaquoy Ferrol - 26 points
- Fabian Figueroa - 16 points
- Trey Winkler - 16 points
Saturday's game between the Voyageurs and Ironmen started with both teams step-in-step with one another in regards to points, but the Voyageurs began to pull ahead by grabbing key rebounds.
The Voyageurs kept their high-tempo offense going throughout the first and second halves, extending their lead beyond 20 points.
However, the Voyageur offense stalled as the clock winded down in the second half.
This allowed the Ironmen to put points on the board and even brought the Voyageur lead down to just eight points, making the game look closer than it was.
Head coach Bill Engel said he was happy with how his team performed throughout much of Saturday's game, but they shouldn't take their foot off the gas like they did.
"I think we defended well, we passed the ball well and those things are really good to see," he said. "We built a lead and seemed to lose interest a little bit and then things went south on us."
Up next
The women will be back in action at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4 when they travel to Thief River Falls to take on the Dakota Lumberjacks.
The men will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 when they travel to face the Fond du Lac Thunder.