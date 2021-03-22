The Rainy River Community College baseball team competed in a pair of doubleheaders against the Rochester Yellowjackets Friday and Saturday.
The Voyageurs lost both games in the first doubleheader by scores of 5-4 and 5-3, but won both games in the subsequent doubleheader by scores of 7-6 and 5-4.
03/19 doubleheader
For the first doubleheader, the two teams met at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Voyageurs narrowly lost game one off of a Yellowjacket sac-fly.
Losing pitcher was Jean Carlos Rivera (0-1).
Scoring runs and RBIs were:
- Julian de Alva - 2
- John Michael Gonzalex Jr. - 1 run and 1 RBI
- Mateo Sierras - 2 RBI
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 RBI
- Carter Olson - 1 run
In game two, after taking an initial lead in the first inning, the Voyageurs fell 5-3.
Losing pitcher was Jake Ouweneel (0-1) who recorded one strikeout in two innings pitched.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Julian de Alva - 1 run and 1 RBI
- John Michael Gonzalez Jr. - 1 run
- Kenyata Diamond - 2 RBI
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run
03/20 doubleheader
In Saturday's doubleheader, the two teams faced off in Aurora.
In game one, the Voyageurs were down 6-0 before scoring six runs of their own in the fifth inning, before scoring a walk-off in the final inning.
Winning pitcher was Orlando Rodriguez (1-0), who notched eight strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Julian de Alva - 2 runs and 1 RBI
- John Michael Gonzalez Jr. - 1 run
- Mateo Sierras - 1 RBI
- John Hudson - 2 RBI
- Kenyata Diamond - 1 run
- Orlando Rodriguez - 1 run
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run and 1 RBI
- Brandon Renick - 1 run and 2 RBI
Game two was also a comeback win for the Voyageurs, who scored three runs in the seventh inning to take the victory.
Winning pitcher was Mateo Sierras (1-0), who scored seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Julian de Alva - 1 run
- John Michael Gonzalez Jr. - 1 run
- John Hudson - 1 run
- Kenyata Diamond - 2 runs and 1 RBI
- Carter Olson - 2 RBI
- Brandon Renick - 1 RBI
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back on the field at 1 p.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Riverland Blue Devils.