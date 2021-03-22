Rainy River Logo

The Rainy River Community College baseball team competed in a pair of doubleheaders against the Rochester Yellowjackets Friday and Saturday. 

The Voyageurs lost both games in the first doubleheader by scores of 5-4 and 5-3, but won both games in the subsequent doubleheader by scores of 7-6 and 5-4.

03/19 doubleheader 

For the first doubleheader, the two teams met at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Voyageurs narrowly lost game one off of a Yellowjacket sac-fly.

Losing pitcher was Jean Carlos Rivera (0-1).

Scoring runs and RBIs were:

  • Julian de Alva - 2 
  • John Michael Gonzalex Jr. - 1 run and 1 RBI
  • Mateo Sierras - 2 RBI
  • Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 RBI
  • Carter Olson - 1 run

In game two, after taking an initial lead in the first inning, the Voyageurs fell 5-3.

Losing pitcher was Jake Ouweneel (0-1) who recorded one strikeout in two innings pitched.

Scoring runs and RBI's were:

  • Julian de Alva - 1 run and 1 RBI
  • John Michael Gonzalez Jr. - 1 run
  • Kenyata Diamond - 2 RBI
  • Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run

03/20 doubleheader 

In Saturday's doubleheader, the two teams faced off in Aurora.

In game one, the Voyageurs were down 6-0 before scoring six runs of their own in the fifth inning, before scoring a walk-off in the final inning.

Winning pitcher was Orlando Rodriguez (1-0), who notched eight strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Scoring runs and RBI's were:

  • Julian de Alva - 2 runs and 1 RBI
  • John Michael Gonzalez Jr. - 1 run
  • Mateo Sierras - 1 RBI
  • John Hudson - 2 RBI
  • Kenyata Diamond - 1 run
  • Orlando Rodriguez - 1 run
  • Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run and 1 RBI
  • Brandon Renick - 1 run and 2 RBI

Game two was also a comeback win for the Voyageurs, who scored three runs in the seventh inning to take the victory.

Winning pitcher was Mateo Sierras (1-0), who scored seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Scoring runs and RBI's were:

  • Julian de Alva - 1 run
  • John Michael Gonzalez Jr. - 1 run
  • John Hudson - 1 run
  • Kenyata Diamond - 2 runs and 1 RBI
  • Carter Olson - 2 RBI
  • Brandon Renick - 1 RBI

Up next 

The Voyageurs will be back on the field at 1 p.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Riverland Blue Devils.

