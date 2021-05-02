The Rainy River Community College baseball team split a home series against the Vermilion Ironmen Sunday afternoon.
The visitors won game one 11-1 and the Voyageurs took game two 18-8, scoring five home runs. Both games ended in five innings.
Saturday's doubleheader
Before hosting the Ironmen, the Voyageurs traveled to Ely to take them on on their home field.
That series was also split 1-1, with the Voyageurs winning game one 11-5 and the Ironmen taking game two 17-16 in eight innings.
The Voyageurs hit for a combined 11 home runs during this series.
Game one
The home team found trouble in getting their hits to connect throughout game one, leaving runners on base instead of advancing them home.
The Ironmen got things started early with a solo home run in the second inning.
From there, the Ironmen stacked on the runs, and the Voyageurs were not able to respond.
The lone host run of the ballgame came when Kenyata Diamond came home after a sac-fly by Julian De Alva.
The Ironmen put up six runs at the top of the fifth inning to end game one early.
Game two
Game two of the doubleheader was a different story from the first, as the Voyageurs found more success at bat.
The scoring started in the bottom of the first when Brandon Renick crossed home after a Mateo Sierras sac-fly.
However, the Ironmen got three runs of their own in the next inning to take the lead.
The home team responded in the bottom of the second when a single by John Michael Gonzalez brought home three Voyageur runners.
Sierras followed that up with a two-run home run, which was then followed by solo dinger hit by Jean Carlos Rivera at the very next at-bat.
The Voyageurs kept the scoring going in the third inning, with five runs scoring, including a two-run homer hit by De Alva.
However, the Ironmen refused to go away, scoring three runs in the top of the fourth and two in the fifth to cut into the Voyageur lead.
The home team hit for back-to-back home runs once more in the bottom of the fifth when John Michael Gonzalez hit one over the fence, followed by Sierras hitting his second homer of the day.
The game was over when Gonzalez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving the Voyageurs their 18th run and putting them up by 10, bringing on the mercy rule.
Player and coach comments
Brandon Renick said while he's happy to split the series with the Ironmen, he knows he and his teammates can do better.
"The win always helps, but we can definitely strive to do more," he said.
Renick also said patience was the key to the Voyageurs hitting so many homers in game two.
"We just waited for our pitch," he said. "When we saw an opportunity we attacked."
With the Voyageurs ending conference play with a 10-6 record, Josh Koenig said all his team can do is finish out their regular season and then see what the postseason brings.
"We've got six non-conference games coming to us in the next few days," he said. "From there we'll find out our fate, whether we won the division or won a share of the division, we're not sure yet but we know we'll be in the mix."
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back on the field at 1 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Minnesota State-Fergus Falls Spartans.