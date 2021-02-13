The Rainy River Community College women's basketball and softball teams had six athletes sign their letters of intent to play for the Voyageurs in the upcoming seasons Feb. 9.
These athletes already attend RRCC, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, their current seasons have been canceled.
The following athletes signed for softball:
- Valerie Sandoval (Laredo, Texas)
- Jazlyn Arreola (El Paso, Texas)
The following athletes signed for basketball:
- B'Jne Arvie (Orange, Texas)
- Marlandria Hebert (Orange, Texas)
- Livonna Wallace (Copperas Cove, Texas)
- Cierra Lindquist (Orlando, Fla.)