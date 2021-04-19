The Rainy River Community College baseball team hosted the Itasca Vikings Saturday.
The Voyageurs lost game one 6-2, but won game two 9-8.
Game one, 6-2 L
Losing pitcher was Esteban Ruelas, who pitched five innings.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Julian de Alva - 1 run, 1 RBI and 1 home run
- John Michael Gonzalez - 1 RBI
- Brandon Renick - 1 run
The Voyageurs got on the board first when Julian de Alva hit a home run over the left field fence at the bottom of the third inning.
However, the Vikings responded in the top of the fourth, taking advantage of some Voyageur fielding mistakes to put five runs on the scoreboard.
The visitors added onto their lead with a home run of their own in the sixth inning.
Facing a five-run deficit, the Voyageurs were able to get one runner home in the final inning when John Michael Gonzalez singled to bring home Brandon Renick, but were unable to get any further points up before that final third out was called.
Game two, 9-8 W
Winning pitcher was Brandon Renick, who pitched two innings with two strikeouts and no hits allowed.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Julian de Alva - 1 run
- Brandon Renick - 2 runs
- John Michael Gonzalez - 2 runs, 5 RBI and 1 home run
- Mateo Sierras - 1 run and 1 RBI
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 RBI
- Kenyata Diamond - 1 run, 2 RBI and 1 home run
- Adrian de la Rosa - 1 run
- Antonio Garcia - 1 run
The scoring got started immediately in game two, as the Vikings hit for two runs in the top of the first.
The Voyageurs responded in the bottom of the inning when Mateo Sierras singled to bring Renick home and Jean Carlos Rivera hit a sac-fly to bring home Gonzalez.
After the Vikings got two more runs in the next inning, but the Voyageurs took the lead when Gonzalez hit a grand slam.
Kenyata Diamond kept the scoring going in the second with a two-run homer of his own.
The Voyageur defense kept the Vikings at bay until the fourth inning, when the visitors scored a three-run home run to cut the home lead to one.
One more run in the fourth deadlocked things once more.
Things remained tied until the final inning of the ballgame, when Antonio Garcia walked home to give the Voyageurs the winning run.
Coach's comments
Head coach Josh Koenig said while he is happy to split the home series, his team needs to work on consistency on the mound.
"I think our defense and hitting is there, but our pitching has got to improve if we want to get that doubleheader sweep," he said.
04/18 in Grand Rapids
The Voyageurs were also in action Sunday when they traveled to Grand Rapids to take on the Vikings on their home field.
They lost game one 4-3, and game two was suspended due to bad weather, with plans on resuming that game May 5.
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back on the field at 1 p.m. Saturday when they travel to take on the Hibbing Cardinals.