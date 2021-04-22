John Hudson
Buy Now

The Voyageurs went 1-1 against the Spartans Wednesday.

 File Photo

The Rainy River Community College baseball team went 1-1 in a home series against the Minnesota State-Fergus Falls Spartans Wednesday evening.

Game one 

The Voyageurs won game one 10-0 in six innings.

Winning pitcher was Mateo Sierras, who pitched in three innings, netting two strikeouts and allowing only one hit.

Scoring runs and RBI's were:

  • Brandon Renick - 2 runs and 1 RBI
  • John Michael Gonzalez - 2 RBI
  • Jean Carlos Rivera - 2 runs
  • Kenyata Diamond - 1 run
  • John Hudson - 1 run and 1 RBI
  • Adrian de la Rosa - 2 runs
  • Carter Olson - 1 run
  • Orlando Rodriguez - 1 run and 2 RBI

Game two 

The Voyageurs fell in game two 9-8.

Losing pitcher was Elyjah Wahlstrom.

Scoring runs and RBI's were:

  • Brandon Renick - 1 run and 1 RBI
  • Carter Olson - 2 runs
  • John Michael Gonzalez - 1 run and 2 RBI
  • Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run and 2 RBI
  • Kenyata Diamond - 2 runs
  • John Hudson - 1 run
  • Antonio Garcia - 1 RBI
  • Tucker Hauschen - 1 RBI

Up next 

The Voyageurs will be back on the field at 1 p.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Hibbing Cardinals.

Tags