The Rainy River Community College baseball team went 1-1 in a home series against the Minnesota State-Fergus Falls Spartans Wednesday evening.
Game one
The Voyageurs won game one 10-0 in six innings.
Winning pitcher was Mateo Sierras, who pitched in three innings, netting two strikeouts and allowing only one hit.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Brandon Renick - 2 runs and 1 RBI
- John Michael Gonzalez - 2 RBI
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 2 runs
- Kenyata Diamond - 1 run
- John Hudson - 1 run and 1 RBI
- Adrian de la Rosa - 2 runs
- Carter Olson - 1 run
- Orlando Rodriguez - 1 run and 2 RBI
Game two
The Voyageurs fell in game two 9-8.
Losing pitcher was Elyjah Wahlstrom.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Brandon Renick - 1 run and 1 RBI
- Carter Olson - 2 runs
- John Michael Gonzalez - 1 run and 2 RBI
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run and 2 RBI
- Kenyata Diamond - 2 runs
- John Hudson - 1 run
- Antonio Garcia - 1 RBI
- Tucker Hauschen - 1 RBI
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back on the field at 1 p.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Hibbing Cardinals.