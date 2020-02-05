The Rainy River Community College men's and women's basketball teams had a split night against the Lake Superior Icehawks Wednesday evening.
The women prevailed in their match-up 84-53 while the men lost their game 80-60.
Women's game
Top scorers were:
- Adesenna Anderson - 20 points
- Arcadya Conway - 18 points
- Alyssa Herrera - 13 points
Both teams started their game neck-and-neck in the first quarter, including five lead changes.
The Voyageurs had some troubles quickly transitioning to defense, giving the Icehawks open looks.
However, the Voyageurs righted the ship at the beginning of the second quarter, going on a scoring run to take a slight lead.
Freshman Adesenna Anderson was a big contributor on this run, getting three steals in the second.
The Voyageurs took advantage of Icehawk turnovers to extend their lead to 16 heading into halftime.
In the second half, the Voyageurs stepped up their shooting, gradually extending their lead to beyond 30 points and sealing the win.
Head coach Dieter Humbert said it felt good to get their win back from when they last hosted the Icehawks, where the away team escaped with a 60-57 victory.
"It was good to see that we played like a home-court team," he said. "We're getting better all the time at shooting the ball, our passing is fluid and unselfish and we had a really solid defense."
Men's game
Top scorers were:
- Jerry William - 12 points
- Isaiah Woodstock - 11 points
- Shaquoy Ferrol - 10 points
The Voyageurs started their game hot on a 9-2 run, but their shooting quickly stagnated, allowing the Icehawks to come back and take a lead of their own.
The Voyageurs relied on their three-point shooting on many of their possessions, but many of those shots were not falling for them.
Despite some shooting problems of their own, the Icehawks extended their lead to 10 points heading into halftime.
The Icehawks' success continued into the opening minutes of the second half, going on a 9-2 run of their own.
However, the Voyageurs started to mount a comeback, cutting the Icehawk lead to five points with 10 minutes to go.
Ultimately, the Voyageurs were unable to go further than that, their shooting going cold once more as the Icehawks put the game out of reach.
More to come
The Voyageurs were back in action when they hosted the Mesabi Range Norse, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back on the court starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to face the Northland Pioneers.