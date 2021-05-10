The Rainy River Community College softball team hosted the Dakota College Lumberjacks for a doubleheader Sunday.
The Voyageurs won game one 6-3 but lost game two 13-3.
Game one
Winning pitcher was Mariah Leahy.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Marissa Kerry - 1 run
- Maddison Lehto - 1 run, 2 RBI and 1 home run
- Jordan Cobbe - 1 run
- Chance Duda - 1 run and 1 RBI
- Mariah Leahy - 1 run
- Valerie Sandoval - 1 run and 2 RBI
- Glorie Romine - 1 RBI
After the Lumberjacks got two runs in the first inning, the Voyageurs responded when Valerie Sandoval hit home two runners in the second.
Sandoval herself came home off of a Glorie Romine single in the same inning and the Voyageurs had a 3-2 lead.
After the Lumberjacks got another run at the top of the fifth to tie the game up once again, the home team took the lead back when Maddison Lehto hit a two-run homer at the bottom of the inning.
Mariah Leahy singled to get Jordan Cobbe home in the same half-inning to add onto the home lead, and the Voyageurs held off the visitors in the final innings to take game one.
Game two
Losing pitcher was Jazzlyn Arreola.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Marissa Kerry - 1 run
- Maddison Lehto - 2 RBI
- Jazzlyn Arreola - 1 run, 1 RBI and 1 home run
- Mariah Leahy - 1 run
The Voyageur bats started game two hot, loading the bases, but they were unable to send anyone home.
The home team did take the lead in the second inning when Lehto hit Leahy and Marissa Kerry home.
However, the Lumberjacks took the lead with four runs of their own in the third.
While the Voyageurs got one more run at the bottom of the third when Jazzlyn Arreola hit a solo homer, they were unable to respond further as the Lumberjacks stacked on the runs in the following innings.
Coach's comments
Head coach Dieter Humbert said he's happy to get a win over a good team like the Lumberjacks.
"They didn't think anybody in the state of Minnesota could touch them," he said. "This was a big win for us moving forward."
Up next
The Voyageurs will be in action for two more regular season games at 2 p.m. Monday when they travel to face the Anoka-Ramsey Golden Rams.