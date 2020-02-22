The Rainy River Community College women's and men's basketball teams hosted the Itasca Vikings Wednesday evening.
Both teams were victorious with the women winning 118-50 and the men 67-56.
Women's game
Top scorers were:
- Alyssa Herrera - 29 points
- Kolby Underwood - 27 points
- Arcadya Conway - 26 points
The Voyageurs started their game Wednesday on a 6-0 run, but the Vikings took advantage of a short cold streak to climb back into contention.
However, the Voyageurs soon righted the ship and pulled away once more.
Throughout Wednesday's game, the Voyageurs' defensive pressure produced a number of turnovers, which they converted into points on the fast break.
After their initial scoring difficulties in the first quarter, the Voyageurs never looked back, pouring on the points to take a 20-point lead and beyond.
Head coach Dieter Humbert said he liked how unselfish his team was with the ball.
"We passed up some good shots for even better shots and our shooting is coming along nicely," he said. "We just continue to improve."
Men's game
Top scorers were:
- Faizon Francis - 15 points
- De'Andre Morris - 11 points
- Fabian Figueroa - 11 points
While both teams had trouble getting their shots to fall in the first five minutes, the Voyageurs jumped ahead with a 17-6 lead soon after.
The Voyageurs kept the Vikings at arm's length on the scoreboard through the first half, but the visiting team cut things down to nine points heading into halftime.
The second half saw the score deficit remain around nine points, with the Voyageurs shutting down the Vikings' inside shooting, forcing them to rely on their outside shots.
The Voyageurs sealed the win by hitting key free throws in the final two minutes of play.
Head coach Bill Engel said he was happy with how his team penetrated the Viking defense.
"We did a really good job getting into defensive gaps and we also rebounded the ball really well," he said.
Up next
Both Voyageur teams will be in action starting at 1 p.m. today when they travel to face the Central Lakes Raiders.