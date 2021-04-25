The Rainy River Community College baseball team went 2-0 Sunday at home against the Hibbing Cardinals.
The Voyageurs won game on by a score of 8-6 and game two 7-1.
The victories put the Voyageurs' record at 10-17 (7-4 in conference)
Saturday's doubleheader
Before hosting the Cardinals, the Voyageurs traveled to their home field Saturday for a double header.
The Voyageurs won both games by scores of 12-3 and 7-3.
Game one
Winning pitcher was Emilio Gonzalez (2 strikeouts, 6 hits allowed in 4.1 innings pitched).
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Brandon Renick - 1 run
- Carter Olson - 3 RBI
- John Michael Gonzalez - 1 run, 1 RBI and 1 home run
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run
- Kenyata Diamond - 2 runs
- John Hudson - 1 RBI
- Orlando Rodriguez - 1 run and 1 RBI
- Adrian de la Rosa - 1 run and 1 RBI
- Tucker Hauschen - 1 run
After the Cardinals got on the board first in the opening inning, the Voyageurs responded in the second when Orlando Rodriguez brought Kenyata Diamond home.
The Voyageurs took the lead in the same inning when a hit by Carter Olson brought Brandon Renick and Rodriguez home.
The ballgame got tied up once more in the third inning when the visitors added two more runs, and one against the home team broke the tie in the bottom of the inning.
This time it was done by John Hudson when he hit Jean Carlos Rivera home.
The scoring continued for the Voyageurs in the third when Adrian de la Rosa doubled to bring Diamond home, and when Tucker Hauschen and de la Rosa touched home off of the same wild pitch.
However, the Cardinals refused to go away, netting three runs in the top of the fourth to heavily cut into the Voyageur lead.
The home team got one insurance run when John Michael Gonzalez hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.
The Voyageur defense held tough in the final three innings to seal the win in game one.
Game two
Winning pitcher was Orlando Rodriguez (10 strikeouts and 3 hits allowed in 5 innings pitched).
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Carter Olson - 2 runs
- Antonio Garcia - 2 runs
- John Michael Gonzalez - 1 RBI
- Mateo Sierras - 1 run and 1 RBI
- Kenyata Diamond - 2 RBI
- John Hudson - 1 RBI
- Tucker Hauschen - 1 run
It was the Voyageurs who scored first in game two, when Olson came home on a wild pitch in the first inning.
The home team got another run in the first when Antonio Garcia walked home with the bases loaded.
The majority of the Voyageurs' scoring came in the second inning.
The scoring started when a sac-fly from Gonzalez brought Hauschen home.
Mateo Sierras then tripled to advance Olson home.
Sierras himself touched home when Rivera hit a double, who was then brought home with a Hudson single.
After the Cardinals got a run in the third, the score stayed stagnant until the sixth inning, when the final run of game two was scored when Garcia got home after Diamond was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Coach's comments
After splitting series after series, head coach Josh Koenig said it feels good to outright win a series.
"Winning four games in a row is never easy. You have to play consistent baseball," he said.
Moving forward, Koenig said his team will be working on recovering from injuries.
"We're a bit nicked up at the moment," he said. "I'm giving them Monday off and then Tuesday we're right back to it."
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back on the field at 3 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to take on the Itasca Vikings.