Two girls cross country runners from International Falls earned All-Conference honors Tuesday when the Broncos placed third as a team at the Iron Range Conference meet in Greenway.
Falls runners finishing in the top 15 to be on the IRC’s All-Conference team included: Ryan Ford in seventh, 21:18.2; and Abbi Hutchinson in 10th, 21:46.1.
"Congratulations go out to Ryan and Abbi for making the all-conference team," said head coach Paul Hjelle. "Those two young ladies worked extremely hard over the summer, putting on miles, and it paid off for them today."
The girls took third overall, behind Hibbing in first and Virginia in second.
"We have a young girls team that is resilient," Hjelle said. "They did pretty good today running on a difficult course and in some high wind gusts."
The boys took eighth place today, and Hjelle said captains Parker Sivonen and Adrion Mannausau are out with injuries.
"Our boys are working hard," Hjelle said. "We have some awesome young men on this team that always give it their best show. Our three seventh graders who have been running varsity have really done a nice job for us. It is not an easy task going against other runners that are a lot older."