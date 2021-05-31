Bronco Arena will be hosting hockey camps for players of all ages to sharpen their skills and to prep for next winter.
The camps will be held two separate weeks, starting the weeks of July 12 and 19.
The cost of the camp is $75 for mini mites and $100 for all other levels.
While registering, participants should select their level based on the 2021-22 hockey season, and they can register for one week or both.
Boys and girls can participate in the camp, though girls under seventh grade should sign up in the mini, mighty, squirt or peewee groups.
To register, those interested can call the community education office at 218-283-2571 ext. 1186.