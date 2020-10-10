The Bronco football Touchdowns and Turnovers fundraiser will return this season, but this time supporting a different cause.
This year, the effort will support the local Vans for Veterans program. The program provides transportation to and from VA medical appointments for local veterans.
"It is a great honor to partner with the Koochiching County Veteran's Service Office and VFW Post 2748 this season," said Bronco football coaching staff.
The Touchdowns and Turnovers effort collects funds every time the Broncos score a touchdown or recovered a turnover at home games. Last year, $8,000 was raised for the local Community Cancer Walk - gas card program.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 250 fans are allowed at home football games, creating less opportunity to collect funds for the Vans for Veterans program. The team has decided to create a gofundme page to collect online donations to support the cause. Check back for the link when it is available.
Coaches said the football team hosts Touchdowns and Turnovers for one reason: "we are part of something greater."
"The modern mission of our program uses football as a platform to develop the respect and disciple needed for wholehearted commitment to something greater than ourselves," coaches said. "Through Touchdowns and Turnovers, our players, cheerleaders, mangers, parents, booster supporters, are hope for others. We are pride, we are the north, we are Bronco football. No matter the fight, we will fight with you."
The Broncos will host their first home game of the season Oct. 15.