The Littlefork-Big Falls girls' volleyball team lost in three sets against the Ely Timberwolves in a non-conference match on Tuesday.
The final scores of the three sets were 19-25, 17-25 and 15-25.
"I was proud of the how the girls hung in there and played tough. We need to continue working on our coverage and passing," Head Coach Stephanie Fairchild said of the Viking's performance.
"We are looking forward to facing Bigfork on Thursday," she said.
Results of the match against Bigfork were not available at press time. The Vikings will next appear at home against Lake of the Woods on Sep. 9. at 7 p.m.
Varsity game stats:
Destiny Piekarski: 13 kills, 3 blocks
Emily Fairchild: 2 kills, 6 digs, 1 block
Danielle Erickson: 2 kills, 5 digs
McKenzie Swenson: 4 digs, one ace serve
Karlie Gustafson: 10 set assists