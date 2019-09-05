The Rainy River Community College volleyball team lost its home opener, 3-0.
The Voyageurs fell to the Northland Pioneers in three close sets Wednesday night, 19-25, 18-25, 19-25.
Hailee Barnard of Fort Frances led the charge with six kills. Mariah Leahy of International Falls followed with five. Kora Martin had 20 set assists. Teah Goulet had 15 digs.
The team’s overall record for the season so far is 1-6, and 0-1 within their conference.
The Voyageurs will travel to the Anoka-Ramsey Tournament on Saturday. The team will next appear at home Sept. 20, facing Fond du Lac.