Minnesota currently ranks first among all states for percentage of vaccine distributed administered, Gov. Tim Walz announced this morning.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Minnesota has administered 88.55 percent of vaccine doses it has received, surpassing every other state.
Minnesota has consistently ranked in the top 10 states for percentage of vaccine doses administered for nearly one month.
“I am so proud of all the hard work done in our state to make Minnesota a consistent leader in the nation in getting shots into arms,” said Walz.
“From our providers working around the clock, to local public health organizing on the ground, to our community leaders providing invaluable services and educating their neighbors, to all the Minnesotans rolling up their sleeves when it’s their turn, I am grateful for everyone in our state working together to end this pandemic. Now let’s keep up the good work — we won’t stop until every Minnesotan who wants a shot gets one.”