teaser2 Aug 1, 2019 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save New programFHS summer workoutsPage B1 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesOfficials confirm tornado: First in VNP historyMichael James Riley, 58John NevanenMan sentenced to 14 years prison on sex crimeLegislation to ensure retired workers don’t lose pensionsNew reporter joins Journal: Says she looks forward to winter?Patrick M. BerrymanLocal housing challengesHelen Jean VoldBarbara McDowell Featured Businesses Big Fish Print Solutions 1602 Highway 71, International Falls, MN 56649 218-285-4553 Website Stewart's Super One 1313 3rd Street, International Falls, MN 56649 218-283-8440 Classifieds FRANKIE BAHR'S BLACK DIRT NORTHERNAIRE HOUSEBOATS is taking applications for dock help, part-time small Public Notice STATE OF Public Notice February Public Notice PUBLIC HE