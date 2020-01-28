teaser2 By Staff Photo by Hannah Olson Hannah Olson Jan 28, 2020 Jan 28, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New dance programLittlefork-Big FallsPage A8 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hannah Olson Follow Hannah Olson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesSides drawn on moot refugee questionBoard accepts coaches, teacher resignationsCBP seizes $900,000 in counterfeit billsWinter royaltyArlene Ellen Ysen, 80Cantilever owners celebrate successReady to rentFalls man sentenced to prison for threatening violenceMark J. Kenny Sr.Pre-trail stories Featured Businesses Big Fish Print Solutions 1602 Highway 71, International Falls, MN 56649 218-285-4553 Website Stewart's Super One 1313 3rd Street, International Falls, MN 56649 218-283-8440 Classifieds Public Notice October 19 Public Notice PUBLIC HE Public Notice MINUTE SU Public Notice MINUTES Public Notice October 3,