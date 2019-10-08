teaser1 Oct 8, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save BestsellerLocal products make listPage A6 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesBenedict John 'Babe' Hoffman III, 60Kay Lindsay Pelland, 77DISTRICT COURT: Falls woman sentenced to one year for failure to appearKathy Francis CressCentennial celebrationHarley Droba appointed International Falls mayorPeter Paul (Pete) Battalion Jr., 63Concerns about loss of traffic signal voiced: Council hears input on Highway 53 projectVoyageurs National Park adds 63 acres with Dingell ActBanding together Featured Businesses Big Fish Print Solutions 1602 Highway 71, International Falls, MN 56649 218-285-4553 Website Stewart's Super One 1313 3rd Street, International Falls, MN 56649 218-283-8440 Classifieds Large two bedroom apartment with washer and dryer available. $550/Mo. Public Notice SCHOOL BOA Public Notice SCHOOL BO Public Notice August 7, Public Notice MINUTES R