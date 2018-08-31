Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Labor Day

Sites closed

Frozen meals available

TUESDAY

Spaghetti

Fresh fruit

WEDNESDAY

Baked fish

Fruit

THURSDAY

Autumn Party

Roast pork loin

Pumpkin bar with cream cheese frosting

FRIDAY

Chicken noodle soup

Egg salad sandwich

Fresh fruit

