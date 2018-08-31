Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Labor Day
Sites closed
Frozen meals available
TUESDAY
Spaghetti
Fresh fruit
WEDNESDAY
Baked fish
Fruit
THURSDAY
Autumn Party
Roast pork loin
Pumpkin bar with cream cheese frosting
FRIDAY
Chicken noodle soup
Egg salad sandwich
Fresh fruit