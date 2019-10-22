Borealis Bards, the inter-generational community theatre program of Backus Community Center, will produce The Little Prince as the second event of the Backus Performing Arts Series at the end of this week.
The Little Prince is a drama by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar, based on the widely-read book by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. It is the magical tale of a world-weary Aviator who becomes stranded in the Sahara Desert where he meets the Little Prince, a little man from another planet. The Little Prince acts out for the Aviator his adventures with a Lamplighter, a Fox, and other beings he meets in the galaxy, and shares the insights he’s learned with him from these encounters. In the end, both leave understanding how to laugh, cry and love again.
The play is a sensory treat. Puppets, fabric sunsets and a miniature biplane are some of the props used. The play is accompanied by heartfelt, lyrical music and sound effects, according to a news release, and aims to appeal to both children and adults alike.
The two directors — Douglas Skrief and Doug Lowthian, each bring their own talents to the play. Skrief is well-known in Borderland for his acting expertise, actor development, and scenery design. Lowthian excels in special effects and other technical aspects of play production. Together they bring out the best in the cast of actors, aged 9 to 50, some of whom have never acted before, the release went on to say.
The Little Prince is presented by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing.
For more information, contact Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St., International Falls; 218-285-7255; or go online at www.backusab.org.