In a chapter of his new book, “Zhimon,” Michael Walsh revisits a brief albeit memorable encounter with International Falls – one significant enough to appear in the pages of the Journal 32 years ago.
His book, published in September this year by Pronghorn Press, centers around his solo 3,500-mile canoe journey following the Fur Trade Route which he began in April 1987. Launching his canoe, named Zhimon, from Montreal, the California-native headed off for Alberta.
His paddling led him to International Falls in June of that year, where he became involved in a self-described “kerfuffle.”
The dam on the Rainy River posed a significant challenge. With no easy portage trail to follow, Walsh had to get help from the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Department to transport his canoe and gear upriver.
“I hadn’t encountered anything like that anywhere else on the trip,” Walsh was quoted in the June 5, 1987 edition of the Journal.
After making it past International Falls, Walsh continued on his journey, until an injury on the Methye Portage near the Alberta/Saskatchewan border put a stop to it.
After his whole adventure, it never occurred to Walsh to write a book, that is, until he spoke to a group of Boy Scouts.
For being such a monumental journey in Walsh’s life, he rarely spoke about his solo trip with anyone. About six years ago, a scoutmaster readying his troop for a Boundary Waters trip learned of Walsh’s expedition and asked him to address the scouts.
At the end of his talk, one of the scouts asked Walsh one simple question about his trip that no one had ever asked him before: why?
“Everyone who had ever talked to me about (the trip) had focused on the ‘how,’ how do you navigate and communicate and survive and that sort of thing, but no one had ever asked me why,” Walsh said.
He then realized the reason he had never written an account of his trip was that he was unable to address the ‘why’ of it.
“I called it an adventure, but I was really running away,” he said.
He began to spend time working with a psychiatrist trying to better understand himself and his motivations.
“Once I understood it was help, not isolation, that I needed, a manuscript seemed possible,” he said.
That line of thinking sparked his creative process, and he began to write his story. In doing so, he ended up back in many of the places he had visited so long ago, and reconnecting with many people he met along the way.
Walsh found himself surprised by the amount of people who, though they met him for only a brief moment on his journey, remembered him 30 years later. He recalled meeting four men near Grand Portage, who he had referred to as the “Grand Portage Four.” They helped him take the symbolic ‘Voyageurs Oath,” as he crossed the Height of Land Portage for the first time.
He took down their names and addresses in his journal.
Later, when he decided to write his book, he took a shot in the dark and called one of the men he met there. The man’s wife answered the phone, and after Walsh briefly explained who he was, she called out to her husband, “Honey, it’s the solo canoeist on the phone.”
As it turns out, the four men met every year and wondered together whatever happened to ‘the solo canoeist.’
The solo canoeist is now embarking on a new grand adventure, publishing his first book. He describes the process as “horrendous.”
Walsh’s book has only been available online for a few weeks, and he is currently preparing for an Oct. 26 local book launch. “Will it be well-received? Ah, who knows? I’m not so confident as a writer that I look too far ahead,” he said.
“Zhimon” is currently available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble’s website, however, Walsh said, “my preference is that independent book shops benefit from any public interest.”
What has he learned from this whole arduous writing process?
“It is, in my opinion, a useful therapeutic process to put one’s issues on paper. And, although it would be a bit much to say I’m ‘comfortable’ with writing or that I find it ‘easy,’ it is true that I am inclined to continue doing more of it.”